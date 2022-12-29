Advertise With Us
ALDOT closing Bankhead Tunnel for emergency maintenance

Bankhead Tunnel
Bankhead Tunnel(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 8:15 AM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - ALDOT is closing the Bankhead Tunnel beginning at 8:15 am today to complete emergency maintenance work, the agency announced this morning.

Work is expected to take approximately three hours.

---

