Firefighters remove snake from truck’s engine

By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 12:23 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
FORT MYERS, Fla. (CNN) – Firefighters in Florida got quite an unusual call on Thursday.

Someone stopped by the fire station in Fort Myers asking for help after they found a snake in their truck engine.

The firefighters were able to remove the snake safely.

The snake turned out to be a ball python and is most likely someone’s escaped pet.

Firefighters contacted the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission.

Attempts are being made to find the ball python’s owner.

