Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Florida inmate pleads guilty to threatening federal judge

(MGN)
By The Associated Press
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 5:56 AM CST|Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — A Florida state prison inmate faces up to 10 years in federal prison for threatening to kill a federal judge and his family.

Curtis Brown, 35, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Jacksonville federal court to threatening to murder a federal judge in retaliation for performing his official duties and mailing a threatening letter, according to court records.

A sentencing date wasn’t immediately set.

According to court documents, Brown was serving a sentence for drug trafficking in the Florida State Prison in Raiford in November 2021 when he sent a handwritten letter to a federal judge’s chambers. The letter stated that the judge’s “recent refusal to grant warranted relief” gave Brown no other choice but to use his federal stimulus money to pay for someone to kill the judge.

The letter stated that if Brown could not get to the judge in time, then Brown would settle for a member of the judge’s family, prosecutors said. The letter was signed by Brown, and beneath his signature was a statement that the letter better stay between them, or it would get worse.

Brown was sentenced to prison in 2006 after being convicted of multiple drug charges. Florida Department of Corrections records show that he was supposed to be released from state prison in 2034.

Copyright 2022 WWSB. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Robert Cash Sr. (left) and Robert Cash Jr. (right)
MCSO: Grand Bay father and son arrested for Thanksgiving Day assault
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office preparing for permitless carry to go in effect
Mobile County Sheriff’s Office preparing for permitless carry to go in effect
FILE - In this March 20, 2015 file photo, Brazilian soccer legend Pelé smiles during a media...
Pelé, Brazil’s mighty king of ‘beautiful game,’ has died
Rewritten ordinance will set some guidelines on what parading organizations can't do
Daphne to update Mardi Gras ordinance
The United States Coast Guard is responding to a helicopter crash about 10 miles off the...
Coast Guard searching for 4 aboard downed helicopter off Louisiana coast