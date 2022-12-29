Advertise With Us
Judge denies prosecution’s “Aniah’s Law” request

Jervoris Scarbrough is accused in the kidnapping and murder of David Patrick Kyles
Jervoris Scarbrough is accused in the kidnapping and murder of David Patrick Kyles(Mobile County Metro Jail)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A second judge has denied prosecution the application of “Aniah’s Law” in the case of a 2014 murder and kidnapping.

Last Thursday, prosecutors argued during their appeal that Jevoris Durmaine Scarbrough, who is accused of the kidnapping and killing of 29-year-old David Patrick Kyles in 2014, be held without bail under the new “Aniah’s Law”, which allows a judge to deny bail to people charged with murder and other serious offenses.

The judge reinstated the initial bond of $400,000.

“Aniah’s Law” was overwhelmingly approved by voters in November and just recently took effect. It is named after a woman who authorities say was kidnapped and killed in Lee County by a man who was out on bail for another offence.

This was the Mobile County District Attorney’s Office first attempt to apply the law.

