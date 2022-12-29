Make your own fresh flower bouquet with Lily Flower Co.

The following information was provided by Lily Flower Co.:

Lily Flower Co. is a fresh flower bouquet bar where you can make your own floral arrangement. This season, we have a display that includes a set up at any location for any event and businesses that may be interested in offering their guests a custom fresh arrangement. Our most popular locations include bakeries, coffee shops, and clothing boutiques but we are excited for the corporate partnerships we have coming for 2023. Another popular option is for bridal and baby showers, weddings, pageants, and even dance recitals! If you have a celebration, Lily Flower Co. wants to be there to brighten it with our blooms!

Lily Flower Co. is excited to be participating in the Vintage Market Days of Mobile on March 3-5th at The Grounds. We are also finalizing our first quarter of 2023 events as we have began expanding into Baldwin County to keep up with popular demand. We encourage everyone to stay tuned for our Valentine’s Day and Mother’s Day locations that will be announced soon!

Taylor Ludlam is the founder of Lily Flower Co. and TL Events Wedding Planning and Coordination. She is a wife to her husband, Aaron and mother to their 5 month old baby boy. When she isn’t creating wedding celebrations, she is running Lily Flower Co, a custom floral arrangement company that brings the brightest blooms to parties along the bay.

Contact our team at lilyflowercompany@gmail.com for more information.

