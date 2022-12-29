Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedule for Mobile Alabama and Baldwin County
Mardi Gras Float Tracker App
Be ready for Mardi Gras, with the FREE Fox10 Float Tracker app. The tracker lets you know where the start of the parade is at any time. You’ll also find parade routes, a parade schedule, and weather forecasts. The Fox10 Float Tracker app is available now. Available in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store
Mobile County 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule
|Saturday Jan 21st 1:00 PM
Krewe de la Dauphine
|(Dauphin Island)
|Saturday Jan 28th 1:00 PM
DI Peoples Parade
|(Dauphin Island)
|Friday Feb 3rd 6:30 PM
Conde Cavaliers
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 4th 2:00 PM
Bayport Parading Society
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 4th 2:00 PM
Mystic DJ Riders
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 4th 2:00 PM
Order of the Rolling River
|(Fowl River)
|Saturday Feb 4th 6:30 PM
Pharaoh's Mystic Society
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 4th 7:00 PM
Conde Explorers
|(Route A)
|Thursday Feb 9th 6:30 PM
Order of Polka Dots
|(Route A)
|Friday Feb 10th 6:30 PM
Order of Inca
|(Route A)
|Saturday Mar 11th 2:00 PM
Mobile Mystics
|(Route A)
|Saturday Mar 11th 2:30 PM
Mobile Mystical Revelers
|(Route A)
|Saturday Mar 11th 3:00 PM
Mobile Mystical Friends
|(Route A)
|Saturday Mar 11th 6:30 PM
Maids of Mirth
|(Route G)
|Saturday Mar 11th 7:00 PM
Butterfly Maidens
|(Route A)
|Saturday Mar 11th 7:30 PM
Krewe of Marry Mates
|(Route A)
|Saturday Mar 11th 8:00 PM
Order of Hebe
|(Route A)
|Sunday Feb 12th 6:30 PM
Neptune's Daughters
|(Route A)
|Sunday Feb 12th 7:00 PM
Order of Isis
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 13th 6:30 PM
Order of Venus
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 13th 7:00 PM
Miracle On the Bay
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 13th 7:30 PM
Order of Many Faces
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Feb 14th 6:30 PM
Order of LaShe's
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Feb 14th 7:00 PM
Order of Olympia
|(Route A)
|Thursday Feb 16th 6:30 PM
Mystic Stripers Society
|(Route A)
|Friday Feb 17th 6:30 PM
Crewe of Columbus
|(Route A)
|Friday Feb 17th 7:00 PM
Krewe de Secondline
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 18th 12:00 PM
Floral Parade
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 18th 12:30 PM
Knights of Mobile
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 18th 1:00 PM
Mobile Mystical Ladies
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 18th 1:30 PM
Order of Angels
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 18th 2:00 PM
Joy of Life
|(Route A)
|Saturday Feb 18th 6:00 PM
Mystics of Time
|(Route H)
|Sunday Feb 19th 2:00 PM
King Elexis Parade
|(Route E)
|Sunday Feb 19th 2:30 PM
Joe Cain Parade
|(Route A)
|Sunday Feb 19th 5:00 PM
Le Krewe de Bienville
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 20th 12:00 PM
King Felix III
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 20th 12:30 PM
Floral parade
|(Route A)
|Monday Feb 20th 3:00 PM
MLK Business and Civic Organization
|(Route D)
|Monday Feb 20th 3:30 PM
Monday Mystics
|(Route D)
|Monday Feb 20th 4:00 PM
Northside Merchants
|(Route D)
|Monday Feb 20th 7:00 PM
Infant Mystics
|(Route F)
|Monday Feb 20th 7:30 PM
Order of Doves
|(Route F)
|Tuesday Feb 21st 10:30 AM
Order of Athena
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Feb 21st 12:30 PM
Knights of Revelry
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Feb 21st 1:00 PM
King Felix III Parade
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Feb 21st 1:30 PM
Comic Cowboys
|(Route A)
|Tuesday Feb 21st 2:00 PM
Mobile Area Mardi Gras Association
|(Route B)
|Tuesday Feb 21st 6:00 PM
Order of Myths
|(Route C)
Baldwin County 2023 Mardi Gras parade schedule
|Friday Feb 10th 6:45 PM
Apollo's Mystic Ladies
|(Daphne)
|Saturday Feb 11th 6:30 PM
Knights of Ecor Rouge
|(Fairhope)
|Saturday Feb 18th 6:00 PM
Mystics of Pleasure
|(Orange Beach)
|Saturday Feb 18th 5:30 PM
Mystical Order of Mirams
|(Orange Beach)
|Friday Feb 17th 6:45 PM
Maids of Jubilee
|(Fairhope)
|Saturday Feb 18th 11:00 AM
Foley Parade
|(Foley)
|Saturday Feb 18th 2:00 PM
Krewe of Mullet Mates
|(Mullet Point)
|Saturday Feb 18th 6:45 PM
Shadow Barons
|(Daphne)
|Sunday Feb 19th 2:30 PM
Loyal Order of the Firetruck
|(Daphne)
|Monday Feb 20th 6:45 PM
Order of Mystic Magnolias
|(Fairhope)
|Tuesday Feb 21st 10:00 AM
Gulf Shores Mardi Gras
|(Gulf Shores)
|Tuesday Feb 21st 2:00 PM
Orange Beach Parade
|(Orange Beach)
