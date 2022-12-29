MCSO: Grand Bay father and son arrested for Thanksgiving Day assault

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A Grand Bay father and son were booked into Metro Jail this week, both charged with assault.

Robert Cash Sr., 55, and Robert Cash Jr.,30, are accused of attacking two male victims on Thanksgiving Day.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on November 24th, deputies responded to Burlington Drive in Grand Bay in reference to a disorderly call.

Upon arrival, deputies say Cash Jr. and Cash Sr. got into a verbal argument that turned physical with two males over a vehicle.

Deputies say the vehicle had been temporarily loaned to one of the victims.

According to investigators the victim refused to return the car keys and a fight ensued.

During the altercation deputies say Cash Sr. struck one of the victims with a 2x4 piece of wood, causing minor injuries.

Deputies also note that Cash Jr. struck the other male victim with the same vehicle they attempted to recover while trying to flee the scene, causing minor injuries.

Robert Cash Sr. is charged with 2nd and 3rd degree assault and Robert Cash Jr. is charged with 2nd degree assault.

Both men have bonded out of Metro Jail.

