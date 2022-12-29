Mobile restaurant recovering after police say suspect crashed into building

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A police chase through Crichton ends with a driver crashing into a popular restaurant.

Roshell’s on Springhill Avenue had minor damage from the crash.

But it never even slowed down business.

A portion of the side building was crashed through and a window was shattered.

The owner, Marty Flowers, says nothing is going to keep them from serving their customers.

“Cleaned up the mess, boarded up the windows, I mean by 8:00 it was buttoned up and you know we never skipped a beat,” Flowers said.

Flowers says their doors haven’t closed since the driver came crashing through their building.

On Tuesday, Mobile Police say Anderlyn Jordan took officers on a chase down Moffett Road, refusing to pull over.

Investigators say Jordan lost control of her car and crashed straight into Roshell’s off Springhill Avenue.

An unexpected call for this business in the middle of the night.

“After the alarm company called, the police called immediately and then we knew. They told us what happened,” Flowers explained.

Despite the extensive damage Flowers says they never intended on closing.

“We love being here. And if we weren’t open yesterday morning it would have been a ruckus. I guarantee you,” Flowers said. “It would have been a bigger deal than what happened hitting the building if we would’ve been closed yesterday morning.”

Ten years ago, this month, Roshell’s was hit with a different kind of crisis.

A tornado swept through the Gulf Coast ripping their roof away, causing them to close for several months.

As they work to repair the damage along with serving their customers, Flowers says this is nothing compared to what they’ve been through.

“We didn’t even blink an eye at this yesterday. We just keep pushing everyday,” Flowers said. “We made it through the hard times by just never letting up.”

37-year-old Anderlyn Jordan was arrested.

She’s scheduled to appear in court Friday on charges of attempting to elude and failure to obey.

