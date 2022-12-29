MPD boosting security for New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Folks in Downtown Mobile are eagerly anticipating New Year’s Eve, and the Mobile Police Department is boosting security to make sure people can celebrate safely.

“Our safety efforts include making sure we have officers on the ground. We’ll have them in patrol vehicles with steady blue lights, and we will also have mounted units. If you have your children inside to bring them down during the actual adult time-- make sure you put identifying information in their pockets so if they see those steady blue lights or an officer,” said Katrina Frazier with MPD. “Approach them and tell them where their information is and put your name, not ‘mommy’- that way we can connect you with your child.”

The iconic Moon Pie Drop and fireworks are just a few of the exciting sources of entertainment this weekend.

Frazier says there is a new addition this year- the kids zone. The zone will be complete with activities and the kids’ own moon pie drop at noon before adult festivities begin in the evening.

“I think that’s great. A lot of people stay home for the New Year’s because they can’t find a babysitter during New Years,” said Jack Marcos. “That’s the hardest time to find a baby sitter.”

FOX10 News took to the streets of Downtown Mobile to see what some of you think about the boosted security measures.

“It’s a beautiful idea,” said Peter Gebhardt. “You know- we all want to celebrate. We all want to have fun. We all want to get out of the house. So- perfect.”

Meanwhile, Laura Segler says the heavier police presence is reassuring.

“That’s why we haven’t come in the past because we’ve been concerned about safety. But with more officers being on patrol and more family-friendly environment- then, yes,” stated Segler.

Frazier advises you to have fun- but also keep safety top of mind.

“Let’s keep it fun-filled, festive. Come out, enjoy Mardi Gras Park with your kids. Come out, and enjoy the moon pie drop and if you decide to have an adult beverage, please go ahead, designate your driver, install one of those ride-sharing apps, call a taxi-- do everything responsible so you can bring in 2023 with a ring and New Years Resolutions for years to come,” said Frazier.

Frazier says if you see something, say something. For more information on the City of Mobile’s New Year’s Eve events, click here for more information.

