MPD: Man returning home surprises suspected burglars

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A man returning to his home on Wednesday surprised a pair of suspected burglars, according to Mobile police.

Officers responded to the 1000 block of Old Shell Road around 2:45 p.m. after receiving a call about a burglary. According to investigators, the homeowner came home and found a male subject sitting in a vehicle parked in his driveway. The first subject fled the scene in the vehicle, but a second subject assaulted the victim and then ran away, police said.

The investigation is ongoing.

---

