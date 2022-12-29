Free New Year’s Eve celebrations set in several local municipalities

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Gulf Coast residents will be able to ring in the new year at a couple of free municipal events in the region Saturday.

The 15th MoonPie over Mobile event will kick off New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile.

Beginning at 7 p.m., revelers can contribute to the Resolution Wall in the Renaissance Riverview Hotel Plaza Courtyard on Royal Street near Government Street, with a performance by the Port City Secondliners at 7:30 p.m., and sample a slice of a giant edible MoonPie at 7:45 p.m., followed by a second line parade at 8 p.m.

The entertainment kicks off at 7 p.m. on the main stage at St. Joseph and St. Francis streets with DJ Blayze, followed by Levon Gray & Grey Area 51 at 8:30 p.m., Red Clay Strays at 9:45 p.m. and Third Eye Blind at 11 p.m.

The MoonPie drops at midnight followed by fireworks and a laser light show.

Children can also celebrate the new year early at Moonpie over Mobile’s Kids Zone in Mardi Gras Park at Government and Royal streets.

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m., kids can enjoy bounce houses, a mini-resolution wall, NYE crafts, a second line march a second line march to see the MoonPie drop at noon, and MoonPie treats.

On the Eastern Shore, the city of Fairhope will hold its New Year’s Eve Street Party.

City Party Band will get the festivities started at 8:30 p.m. at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street. Other entertainment will include children’s activities and a football viewing area A ball drop and fireworks display will take place at midnight.

---

