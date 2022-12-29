Okaloosa County man gets 25-year federal prison sentence on drug trafficking, gun charges

PENSACOLA, Fla. (WALA) - An Okaloosa County, Fla., man received a 25-year federal prison sentence drug trafficking and gun charges, the U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida announced Thursday.

Kendall Ivan Brown, 41, was sentenced after pleading guilty to conspiracy to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession with intent to distribute 5 kilograms or more of cocaine, possession of a firearm in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, said Jason R. Coody, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Florida.

According to authorities, U.S. Postal inspectors in August 2021 identified multiple packages shipped from Puerto Rico to addresses in Okaloosa County over several months and containing large quantities of cocaine. Working with the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office and the Drug Enforcement Administration, investigators identified Brown as the recipient and determine that he was receiving the packages at several different addresses in Fort Walton Beach, Shalimar and Crestview in Northwest Florida, officials said.

Investigators executing search warrants on Nov. 16, 2021 at three locations associated with Brown found more than 8 kilograms of cocaine, officials said. At one of the locations, the cocaine was concealed with a loaded Sig Sauer 9mm pistol, according to authorities.

This case resulted from a joint investigation by the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Okaloosa County Sheriff’s Office, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

