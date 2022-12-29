Rain returns Friday

(WALA) - Some areas are mostly cloudy today along the Gulf Coast with a batch of clouds moving through. For tonight, clouds may linger with lows in the low 50s. These temperatures are much warmer than last week.

The next major rain chance comes on Friday as a system moves through. Expect multiple rounds of rain Friday and Saturday morning. Rain chances Friday around 70% and 40% in the morning Saturday. Thankfully, models are indicating that rain will exit the area by the afternoon on New Year’s Eve. It looks like the outdoor festivities should be able to roll on!

Temperatures are mild Friday and Saturday in the low 70s for highs.

Sunday looks like a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and temperatures in the low 70s.

Another rain chance comes next week with another system. Rain chances are introduced Monday at 40% and higher on Tuesday at 80%. It looks like the system moves out on Wednesday, with morning rain possible.

Temperatures at the start of the year 2023 look to be slightly above average in the low 70s.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.