Recapping the top stores along the Gulf Coast in 2022

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hard to believe we are just four days away from a 2023. Before we ring in the New Year -- we’re recapping some of this year’s big stories on the Gulf Coast.

2022 started with Mardi Gras’ dramatic pandemic comeback! The “Boom Boom” magic taking over the Port City!

“The amount is well over $200,000 but we believe this is just the tip of the iceberg in this investigation,” said Mobile County District Attorney Ashley Rich.

D.A. Rich referring to the investigation of former Prichard Water Board Manager Nia Bradley -- she’s accused of using utility credit cards to go on high end spending sprees. Guicci and Louis Vuitton bags and tons of name brand shoes -- just some of the items taken from a raid of her home in Semmes.

A tornado touching down in West Mobile in early March. Later that month New Orleans took a direct hit. The twisters there playing out on live TV.

March 18th -- one of the most violent days this year in the Port City. Two crimes -- exhausting police manpower. A high speed chase with several crime scenes -- from the Loop -- where surveillance video shows the suspect shooting at police to moments later where he crashed out down Government Street and died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

At almost the same time across town -- two teens -- 19-year-old Cameron Montgomery and 16-year-old Ja’Kobi Freeman ambushed and shot dead in near Azalea and Cottage Hill Road. Their car riddled with bullets before crashing. Days later at a candlelight vigil for the two teens -- gunfire rang out. No one was injured. Four people were arrested in that incident. Meanwhile, two and a half months later suspect Kourtlen Parker was arrested for the double homicide.

Late March -- had family and friends of Cassie Carli searching for the single mother.

“You hope for the best and prepare for the worst - so that’s what we are doing,” said Stacy Porter, Friend of Cassie.

The Navarre woman reported missing after a custody exchange with her ex-boyfriend Marcus Spanevelo with whom she shared a 4-year-old daughter.

“I think we have a great case and I think he’s either going to spend the rest of his life in prison or he’s going to get the needle. So, hopefully the needle,” said Sheriff Bob Johnson, Santa Rosa County.

Spanevelo was arrested just days later after Cassie’s body was found buried in barn on property his family owns in north Alabama.

2022 saw two of Mobile’s most wanted taken off the streets. First came Hezekiah Belfon -- the accused triggerman in the shooting at Ladd-Peebles Stadium. And then Trenteon King -- the suspect wanted for an alleged shooting that injured two bystanders. King was arrested at the Rangeline Walmart where he’s accused of shoplifting. Both he and Belfon remain in Metro Jail heading into the new year.

And who could forget Vicky and Casey White -- no relation -- the prison guard making a run for it with the inmate. The national manhunt would end in Evansville, Indiana 11 days after the two just walked out of the jail in Lauderdale County Alabama. Vicky taking her own life after police closed in on the couple. Casey taken back to jail to face more charges.

And here along our stretch of the Gulf Coast -- storm season came and went with no major issues this year. No complaints -- we’ll take the break from the worst Mother Nature has to offer.

These are just a handful of the stories that topped our news this year -- we’ll have part two Thursday.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.