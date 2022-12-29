Recycle your Christmas tree in the City of Mobile

As you celebrate the holiday season, please remember that the City of Mobile will be collecting and recycling unwanted Christmas trees from residents beginning Monday, Dec. 26. This is an easy and FREE way to make sure your tree is properly disposed of once your family’s holiday festivities have concluded.

From Monday, Dec. 26, 2022, through Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, the City of Mobile will be accepting unwanted Christmas trees daily from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. at James Seals Park (540 Texas Street) and Langan Municipal Park (4901 Zeigler Boulevard). Please remember that all trees must be free of lights, stands and decorations to be recycled. Any trees with these items still attached will not be accepted at either drop-off location.

The collected trees will be processed and turned into mulch for City of Mobile residents. Mulch can be picked up for free at Langan Municipal Park (4901 Zeigler Boulevard) from Jan. 17 to Jan. 22, 2023. If you have questions, call (251) 208-531 or visit cityofmobile.org for more information. Be sure to follow the City of Mobile on social media for more information about our holiday events and programs.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.