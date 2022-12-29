Southern Justice by Doyle L. Coats

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Doyle L. Coats discusses his new book Southern Justice.

Southern Justice is a suspenseful, action-packed novel following ex-agent Hank Hatfield. Hank had it all – the job, the prestige that came along with it, a beautiful wife, and three great kids. He lost it all overnight and turned to alcoholism to cope.

Six years later, his ex-wife shows up with horrible news about the kidnapping of their son, Lee. Hank needs to get on the case and recall his old skill, putting down the bottle and picking up a gun. Hank has a plan – to get his son back, and to impart his own version of justice: Southern Justice.

