Southern Justice by Doyle L. Coats

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 29, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Doyle L. Coats discusses his new book Southern Justice.

Southern Justice is a suspenseful, action-packed novel following ex-agent Hank Hatfield. Hank had it all – the job, the prestige that came along with it, a beautiful wife, and three great kids. He lost it all overnight and turned to alcoholism to cope.

Six years later, his ex-wife shows up with horrible news about the kidnapping of their son, Lee. Hank needs to get on the case and recall his old skill, putting down the bottle and picking up a gun. Hank has a plan – to get his son back, and to impart his own version of justice: Southern Justice.

Treatment options for Diabetic Peripheral Neuropathy
Make your own fresh flower bouquet with Lily Flower Co.
Recycle your Christmas tree in the City of Mobile
King Cake-Off
