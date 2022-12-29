Warm temperatures today for the Gulf Coast

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We are starting our Thursday with mild temperatures in the mid to upper 50s across the area. There are a few light showers in and around the Florida Panhandle as well. For the rest of us, we will see a quick warm up and mostly sunny skies with highs topping out in the low 70s this afternoon.

Those warm, above-average temperatures will continue into the New Year’s weekend.

Heavy rain is expected with a system on Friday. The timing looks to be through the day on Friday and into Friday evening. Most of the rain should be wrapped up by early Saturday morning, which should limit any impacts on New Year’s Eve festivities. It doesn’t appear there will be severe weather with this system, but a few rumbles of thunder are likely to be mixed in with the rain.

New Year’s Day itself should be mild and quiet.

Have a great Thursday!

---

