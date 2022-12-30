Advertise With Us
Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation

By Chelsey Sayasane
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:12 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation, Established in 2020 is a Nonprofit surrounded by helping Teen/ Young Adult Parents from the ages 13-23(Mothers, Fathers & Pregnant Youth) in Mobile, Alabama, & surrounding areas. Their Mission is to provide Teen/Young Adult Parents with appropriate skills to live productive, positive, and contributing lives. Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation will be the driving force for the Youths, actively reducing: teen pregnancies, school dropouts, unhealthy living habits, Toxic Relationships, and poverty amongst the population. The Foundation was founded in 2018 by Founder/Director Latonya Patterson who was inspired by her son who became a father at 17 years old. Observing the struggles him and his son’s mother endured made Latonya Patterson seek Change towards making a DIFFERENCE in her community with young parents.

Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation

505 Bay Shore Avenue

Mobile, Alabama 36607

(251)274-0858

www.ambitiouslyhimher.org

Kingfoundation@ambitiouslyhimher.net

Facebook: Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation

---

