Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation, Established in 2020 is a Nonprofit surrounded by helping Teen/ Young Adult Parents from the ages 13-23(Mothers, Fathers & Pregnant Youth) in Mobile, Alabama, & surrounding areas. Their Mission is to provide Teen/Young Adult Parents with appropriate skills to live productive, positive, and contributing lives. Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation will be the driving force for the Youths, actively reducing: teen pregnancies, school dropouts, unhealthy living habits, Toxic Relationships, and poverty amongst the population. The Foundation was founded in 2018 by Founder/Director Latonya Patterson who was inspired by her son who became a father at 17 years old. Observing the struggles him and his son’s mother endured made Latonya Patterson seek Change towards making a DIFFERENCE in her community with young parents.

Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation

505 Bay Shore Avenue

Mobile, Alabama 36607

(251)274-0858

www.ambitiouslyhimher.org

Kingfoundation@ambitiouslyhimher.net

Facebook: Ambitiously Him Her King Foundation

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.