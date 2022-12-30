Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Bankhead Tunnel closes again for lighting, electrical repairs

Bankhead Tunnel
Bankhead Tunnel(FOX10 News)
By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 9:57 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second straight day, ALDOT is closing the Bankhead Tunnel for a period of time to allow for emergency lighting and electrical repairs.

ALDOT says it expects the tunnel will be reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. today, Dec. 30.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Four people have not been found since a helicopter crashed off the Louisiana coast.
4 missing after helicopter crashes in Gulf of Mexico
Recapping the top stories along the Gulf Coast in 2022
Recapping the top stories along the Gulf Coast in 2022
People loading up on fireworks ahead of New Years
People stocking up on fireworks ahead of the new year
People loading up on fireworks ahead of New Years
People loading up on fireworks ahead of New Years