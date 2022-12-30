Bankhead Tunnel reopens after emergency lighting, electrical repairs

UPDATE: Bankhead Tunnel is now open after lighting and electrical repairs.

---

EARLIER STORY:

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - For the second straight day, ALDOT is closing the Bankhead Tunnel for a period of time to allow for emergency lighting and electrical repairs.

ALDOT says it expects the tunnel will be reopened to traffic by 1 p.m. today, Dec. 30.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.