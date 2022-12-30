Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

The continuing importance of cancer screenings

By Joe Emer
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:32 AM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A new study’s findings show diagnoses of the 8 most common types of cancer, including breast, prostate, colorectal and lung, plummeted by double digits during the pandemic as people skipped seeing the doctor. The result: As many as 200,000 “missing cancers” are affecting people who don’t know they are sick.

Worse, breast and prostate cancer diagnoses continue to be well lower than in the year before the pandemic began. These cancers are among the most common and deadliest.

Many cancers lack symptoms until advanced disease sets in. While some people may feel they are fine to skip routine care, they should know that even short-term delays can have a dire impact on health.

After decades of gains in the fight against cancer, the new study from Quest Diagnostics shows that the pandemic is now putting those gains at risk.

Dr. Harvey W. Kaufman, Senior Medical Director and Head of the Health Trends™ Research Program for Quest Diagnostics, joined us to discuss:

•How a delayed cancer diagnosis can lead to more advanced disease, more aggressive and costly treatment, and worse outcomes.

•Which cancer screenings are most important, and when and how to get them.

•What to ask your doctor about cancer screening.

•A free online quiz to help people assess if they have a family or personal history that would indicate increased risk for certain cancers.

https://www.questdiagnostics.com/

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Behind the scenes look at a Rose Parade float
Behind the scenes look at a Rose Parade float
Pepsi SoundStage: Levon Gray performs ‘One Mississippi’
Pepsi SoundStage: Levon Gray performs ‘One Mississippi’
Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation
Ambitiously Him & Her King Foundation
NYE fashion with Pink Post Office Boutique
New Year’s Eve fashion with Pink Post Office Boutique