Downtown businesses getting ready for hustle and bustle on New Year’s Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Anticipation is building for New Year’s Eve with downtown businesses getting ready for the festivities.

The annual MoonPie Drop and fireworks are among the celebrations.

“We love having the crowd down here and the traffic. It’s really good for downtown and it’s really good for us as well so we’re all excited to have our downtown booming,” said Nicole Moore, store manager of the Urban Emporium.

Urban Emporium is a one-stop shop of 35 local vendors. Purple and yellow is already filling the shelves... a sure sign that Mardi Gras is right around the corner.

“They are so excited. Last year was an awesome, great Mardi Gras so they prepared early and are bringing stuff in early so they are super excited-- so come get that merch early. Make sure you have some,” added Moore.

A few doors down, Heroes Bar and Grill is ready to serve a plethora of food and drinks. Manager Eric McClean says it’s actually the calm before the storm.

“We’re planning a pretty big night-- it’s pretty much the pre-Mardi Gras for us. It’s gonna be packed out,” stated McClean.

MoonPie Over Mobile culminates with the drop at midnight followed by fireworks.

