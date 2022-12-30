Heavy, flooding rain expected today

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

Heavy rain is expected is expected today. The heavy and rain and thunderstorms will begin around lunch or shortly after lunch. This rain will last hours, right into the evening. At times it will be quite heavy leading to flooding concerns across the area and certainly making for treacherous driving. We have a marginal risk for severe weather and tornadoes. That’s the lowest level of severe risk, but it’s not zero, so stay weather aware. Once again, heavy rain will be the main threat.

Most of the rain should be wrapped up by early Saturday morning, which will limit impacts on New Year’s Eve festivities. For the

New Year’s Day itself should be mild and quiet.

Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible next Tuesday. Stay tuned!

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.