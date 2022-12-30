Advertise With Us
Human remains found in Meridian

Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian...
Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29.
By Ross McLeod
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 11:10 AM CST|Updated: 4 hours ago
MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - Lauderdale County Coroner Clayton Cobler confirmed the discovery of human remains in Meridian Thursday, Dec. 29.

Cobler said the remains were found off 3rd Avenue and E Street. He added the remains are at least two years old and that there were no obvious signs of trauma.

Cobler said with remains being this old, there is no way of identifying the body.

