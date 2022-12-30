iHeart Media Weekend Rundown

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - iHeart Media is giving us a rundown of this weekend’s events.

PENSACOLA SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA presents CELEBRATE THE NEW YEAR- Sat Dec 31, 7pm, Pensacola Saenger Theatre

The bright lights of Broadway come to the Saenger stage as the Pensacola Symphony Orchestra celebrates the new year with musical theatre’s most memorable melodies. CLICK HERE

MOONPIE OVER MOBILE- Sat Dec 31 11am-12 midnight, downtown Mobile

Dig into the world’s largest MoonPie cake, join the second line, watch live entertainment from ThirdEyeBlind, Red Clay Strays and Levon Gray, and start the New Year with an all-star fireworks show! And … find the only 600lb electric MoonPie at the world-famous MoonPie drop at midnight!

Bring the kids down early to ring in the New Year with kid-friendly activities set up in Mardi Gras Park from 11am - 1pm..AND just before noon we will lead a second line march to watch the MoonPie drop to ring in the NOON YEAR! CLICK HERE

PENSACOLA BEACH NEW YEAR’S EVE FIREWORKS- Sat Dec 31 at midnight, along the sound side of Pensacola Beach

At the stroke of midnight, keep your eyes to the skies as a dazzling light display will take place overlooking the Santa Rosa Sound from the Pensacola Beach Boardwalk! Sponsored by the Pensacola Beach Chamber of Commerce. CLICK HERE

FAIRHOPE’S NEW YEAR’S EVE STREET PARTY- Sat Dec 31, 8:30pm-12:30am, downtown Fairhope

City Party Band will get the night started at 8:30 pm at the corner of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street. Other entertainment will include children’s activities, football viewing area, and we’ll round off the night with a ball drop and fireworks at midnight! This is a free event so grab your friends, family, and party hats and join us as we ring in the new year in downtown Fairhope! Visitors are encouraged to arrive early to take advantage of the celebration specials offered at many of the downtown restaurants and businesses. CLICK HERE

HAPPY ROCKIN’ NOON YEAR- Sat Dec 31 10am-2pm, Exploreum Science Center

Countdown to Noon Years with the whole family. Wear your best rock ‘n’ roll outfit for the rockin’ Noon Years party! General admission for non-members. Free for Exploreum members. Countdown is at noon so get here early! CLICK HERE

FLORA-BAMA NEW YEAR’S EVE BASH- Sat Dec 31, 6pm-12, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

The Flora-Bama is THE place to be on New Year’s Eve! Live music on all three stages will be rockin’ until the party stops. Food, party favors, and a midnight champagne toast will be sure to contribute to good times On The Line as we ring in the New Year, Flora-Bama style! CLICK HERE

FLORA-BAMA POLAR BEAR DIP- Sun Jan 1, 12 noon, Flora-Bama Lounge, Perdido Key

The Flora-Bama Polar Bear Dip is THE event of New Year’s Day along the gulf coast. Groups and families gather in costume, swim suits and some even in wet suits to feel the brisk salt water on their face.

Take a dip in the Gulf of Mexico at high noon. Those who fully submerge will get a free draft beer and a free New Year’s lunch of ham, black-eyed peas, greens and cornbread. CLICK HERE

---

