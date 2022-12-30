Mobile police urge residents to refrain from celebratory gunfire on New Year’s Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - As residents prepare to ring in the new year, the Mobile Police Department reminds the community of the dangers of celebratory gunfire and urges residents not to fire weapons.

Bullets discharged from a gun, even when fired into the air, must land somewhere, and when they do, they can cause significant amounts of property damage to vehicles and homes, and can inflict injury or death, authorities said.

MPD receives numerous reports of celebratory gunfire each New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.

Residents are encouraged to contact the Mobile Police Department at 251-208-7211 if they observe someone firing a gun into the air or see any suspicious or criminal activity occurring.

Suspects arrested for firing a stray bullet that strikes someone’s property or injures another person could be charged with a felony, according to police.

