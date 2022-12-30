Advertise With Us
By Allison Bradley
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 12:01 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Nana’s Kitchen & Catering stops by Studio 10 to make Southern collard greens with smoked turkey wings, Nana’s Yummy 3 Cheese Macaroni, and Nana’s Blazing Bourbon Wings.

Nana’s Kitchen & Catering is located at 1301 Springhill Avenue, Mobile. You can find them on Facebook here.

