New Year’s Eve cocktails

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Barclay from POST visits Studio 10 to make a festive New Year’s Eve cocktail.

Stop by POST for delicious and unique handcrafted cocktails.

POST

571 Dauphin Street, Downtown Mobile

251- 408-9198

postdrinks.com

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.