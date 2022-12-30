People stocking up on fireworks ahead of the new year

THEODORE, Ala. (WALA) - Many already stocking up on fireworks ahead of New Year’s Eve. One locally owned store in Theodore said business is red hot.

Joe’s Fireworks has tables and shelves filled with missiles, smoke bombs, grenades and more.

There’s something for anyone wanting some New Year’s Eve magic.

“We want some that are going to wake up the whole neighborhood and scare the cats and dogs,” said Talia and Ebony James, buying fireworks.

Owners said Joe’s has been in business for 35 years, attracting first-timers and regulars.

“We have people who’ve come in since they were kids, and now they are bringing their kids in,” said Tammy Desport, owner.

Isaiah Rimmer is one of those kids, and he’s so excited to shoot fireworks with his dad this year.

“I like taking the bottle rockets and taking it off the stick, putting it on the ground, and stepping on it, and watching it go boom,” said Isaiah.

He and his dad Don unveiled their firework haul.

“These are like firecrackers,” said Don. “Light one fuse and they pop, pop, pop, pop, pop.”

Everyone hoping to ring in a fun, safe new year.

“I hope everybody has a happy new year,” said Talia and Ebony James. “Be safe and watch the roads.”

Owners at Joe’s have some safety tips.

Make sure to read labels and know which can and can’t be held. Have a bucket of water nearby and be on a flat surface when shooting.

Remember, shooting fireworks is illegal in city limits.

