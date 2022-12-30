Rain expected Friday

(WALA) - A calm evening is expected with temperatures dipping to around 60 by 7 p.m. Still expect a steady southeast breeze this evening if you are out. This might make for a nice walk along the beach or bay this evening.

Rain is on the way for Friday. The forecast calls for a mild day with humidity increasing and clouds rolling in. Rain chances rise during the day with heavy rain possible. Rain amounts with this system could reach 2 inches. Some strong storms could also be possible but models are indicating that this threat is low.

Timing for the Friday and Saturday rain:

The highest chance for rain comes in the afternoon hours and overnight Friday. Expect heavy downpours Friday evening. A lingering shower is possible early Saturday. Rain chances Saturday morning are around 30%.

New Year’s Eve looks to have clearing skies for most of the area in the afternoon, but the evening and night festivities may have to compete with fog and low clouds rolling in along the coast. So expect some possibly foggy fireworks in coastal areas. Otherwise, temperatures will be in the middle 50s cooling into the low 50s by the morning Jan. 1.

Happy New Year! Sunday, Jan. 1 looks like a beautiful day with mostly sunny skies and a high temperature around 70.

The first week of 2023 looks unsettled. Rain is possible Monday through Wednesday with the highest chance for rain coming Tuesday. Details on this forecast will be ironed out as it approaches.

---

