Sewage overflow affects Porterville Bay

CODEN, Ala. (WALA) - A mechanical failure has caused a sewage overflow in Coden on Friday, according to the Mobile County Health Department.

The City of Bayou La Batre’s utilities board reported that the mechanical failure at the wastewater treatment plant at 14667 Railroad Street in Coden caused more than 750,000 gallons to spill into a drainage ditch that empties into Portersville Bay, according to the MCHD.

The health department urged resident to take precautions when coming into contact with standing water resulting from the overflow and when using Portersville Bay for recreational purposes. Seafood harvested in the area should be cleaned and cooked thoroughly, officials said.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.