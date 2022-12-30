St. Clair County EMA releases statement on Moody landfill fire, ADEM monitoring

MOODY, Ala. (WBRC) - State officials and the St. Clair County commission are still trying to figure out how to put out the underground fire at the environmental landfill in St. Clair County that has been burning for over a month.

While there is no update on what’s burning beneath the surface at the landfill, residents are concerned. Their biggest concerns are why the fire still hasn’t been put out and if the air quality is being affected.

On Friday, EMA Director Patrice Kurzejeski made the following statement on Facebook:

St Clair County EMA and your County Commissioner Chairman, Stan Batemon, have visited the site many times. St Clair County does realize and empathize with you and your family concerning your living conditions. Please know efforts from your local County Commission, State Senator/Representative, and Federal Senators/Representatives to identify a solution to this fire have not ceased. We have been working on this since the first day it was apparent that the landfill would continue to burn. I am sure you have heard our hands were tied due to the landfill being private property. But, with the continued push from your elected officials, we may be closer to a resolution very soon. Please continue to monitor social media and local news for updates.

Unfortunately, the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office has no investigative authority unless they have probable cause that a law has been violated.

The Alabama Department of Environmental Management (ADEM) has been out to the site a few times to check the status of the fire but, as time goes on, this situation could get even more dangerous due to the cracks in the ground and the big question mark on what’s burning underneath.

County officials, like St. Clair County Chairman Stan Batemon, said they are continuing to pressure ADEM for more answers.

“I believe this is something ADEM could have kept up with closer than they did a long time ago,” Batemon said. “I know they have a lot to do but you can just look at the vast size of this particular site and see that this one might need a little bit more attention than just where somebody is dumping logs and limbs.”

ADEM said on Wednesday that they are limited in the number of things that can be done due to the fire continuing to burn. They are monitoring the situation and, right now, the priority is to get the fire out and get the site stabilized.

In terms of air quality, they said they are not aware of any issues.

