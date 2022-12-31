Fairhope prepares for New Year’s Eve celebration

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday may have brought gloomy weather, but New Year’s Eve will bring the boom.

“It’s going to be pretty wild and pretty packed,” said William Alexander.

Though many are still excited for the last day of 2022, rain or shine.

“I am excited to spend time with friends and family and walk around,” said Kristen Bowman, attending the festivities Saturday. “I know there’s a band in the corner and really just have drinks and be with friends.”

While some businesses on Fairhope Avenue close early Saturday, others like The Bone and Barrel are open past midnight and anticipating a crowd.

“Y’all come and spend the day with us, it’s going to be fantastic fun,” said Alexander, chef at the restaurant.

The ball drop is on the intersection of Fairhope Avenue and Church Street. Families can expect a lot of fun for kids, like free face painting and balloon animals. City Party Band begins at 8:30 p.m., and there will even be a football viewing area.

Some say their favorite way to ring in the new year is in Fairhope.

“Fairhope has always got such a welcoming, open environment,” said Bowman.

Here are road closures in the area on New Year’s Eve:

Fairhope Avenue between Church Street and Summit Street close at 2 p.m.

Fairhope Avenue between Section Street and Church Street close at 5 p.m.

Church Street between De La Mare Avenue and Fairhope Avenue close at 5 p.m.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.