Family of missing man involved in helicopter crash waiting for updates

LIZANA, Miss. (WLOX) - The family of Harrison County resident David Scarborough is still waiting for answers. Scarborough is one of the four people on board a helicopter that crashed on Thursday off the Coast of Louisiana.

His family gathered on Friday at his home in Lizana to show support for David’s expecting wife of three years, Lacy Scarborough. David missing is just the latest tragedy she is dealing with. Her and David’s two year old son Sawyer drowned earlier this year, but together the couple were looking forward to April of next year when another son is expected to be born.

“We had just lost our greatest blessing and here we are getting ready to welcome another child into the world, but we were ready,” said Lacy Scarborough.

For the last eight years, David has worked on oil rigs offshore. Lacy is used to being away from him two weeks at a time. On Thursday, he was scheduled to come home and celebrate a late Christmas. The gifts are still unwrapped under the tree. Lacy was expecting to hear from David when he got back on shore.

“I never got the phone call,” Scarborough said.

Instead, she got devastating news. David and three others on board the helicopter didn’t make it back to shore.

“Around 10:26 a.m. I got the call from his company saying there had been a helicopter accident,” said Scarborough. “We just buried our child in March, I’m due with another child, this can’t be happening.”

Lacy has the support from a large family, and even facing another loss, she’s finding comfort.

“I honestly feel like yesterday when the helicopter crashed I feel like our little boy was waiting for David with arms wide open.”

The Coast Guard called off the rescue mission on Thursday, but the recovery mission will continue.

“They pretty much know these guys are still in this helicopter underwater. My hope is that we are able to recover their bodies at this point, just bring these men home to their families to give everyone the closure they need to continue the grieving process because right now it’s still kind of uncertain.”

On Friday, the Coast Guard put the recovery mission on hold due to the stormy weather.

