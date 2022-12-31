MPD: Man now facing attempted murder charge after altercation with officer

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A suspect involved in a struggle with a Mobile police officer this week, now faces an attempted murder charge.

Dequarrio Hines originally faced an assault charge after police say he was in an altercation with an MPD officer.

Hines appeared in court Thursday, a Mobile County judge denied his bond.

According to Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine, Hines was already on probation for a previous altercation.

“I think that it should also be noted that the individual was on probation for an assault second on a police officer about a year, year and a half ago,” Chief Prine explained. “In that case it had already been adjudicated. That officer is no longer employed here but nonetheless, the individual was on probation for that as well.”

New court documents released Friday describe the altercation.

According to the documents, Hines shoved the officer to the ground and pinned him down.

The narrative goes on to say that Hines placed his hands around the officer’s neck and strangled him, and reached for his gun.

The officer then fired his gun but missed.

According to Chief Prine the officer tried to pull over Hines for riding on a non-street legal dirt bike.

Hines is scheduled for an arraignment on January 11th.

