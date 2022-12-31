MPD seeks 3 in connection with Walmart shooting

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police are asking for the public’s help in finding three teens who they say were involved in a Tuesday night shooting at the Walmart Supercenter on East Interstate 65 Service Road.

Police are looking for 18-year-old Karmelo Derks, 19-year-old Jimaurice Pierce and 19-year-old Darrius Rowser. All three have warrants for attempted murder and first-degree assault.

Authorities said they still do not know the motive behind the shooting that left two people wounded.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these suspects is asked to call the Mobile Police Department at t 251-208-7211, send an anonymous tip, or text 844-251-0644 or mobilepd.org/crimetip.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.