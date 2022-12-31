Rain should end in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations

(WALA) - A strong storm system tracked across the Gulf Coast on this Friday, with many areas seeing 2- to 3-inch rain totals along with gusty winds. The severe threat is much lower for the evening as the line heads over into the central panhandle. Showers will continue this evening. We will also see a low end chance of showers on our Saturday morning.

The rain ends in time for New Year’s Eve celebrations. We could see some dense fog Saturday night, which may affect travel and visibility.

Sunday is shaping up to be a really nice day with sunshine and highs in the low 70s. Our next storm system arrives Monday and Tuesday with more strong to severe storms possible.

We are finishing up 2022 with a bit of a rainfall deficit for the year. As of mid afternoon today, we have slight deficit of about 2.8 inches for the year. Our annual total is just under 63 inches. A little more rain tonight and Saturday is expected to add to these amounts.

---

