Scattered light showers during the day for New Year’s Eve!

By Matt Barrentine
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

We will have mostly cloudy skies through the day and occasional light showers scattered about. There’s a lot of fun events going on for New Year’s Eve, so don’t let the scattered light showers keep you away, just make sure you have an umbrella in case one of those showers pops up. Highs will be mild, around 70.

By the time we get to the evening those showers will be gone so you can expect good conditions for the late-night celebrations. Temperatures around midnight will be in the mid 50s.

For New Year’s Day itself it will be mild and quiet with lows around 50 and highs in the low 70s.

Monday will be warm with rain moving in by the evening.

Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible on Tuesday. The models have the timing for this right in the middle of the day. Stay tuned for more details!

Have a great weekend!

---

