Winning Mega Millions numbers announced

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn.

The winning numbers are 1-3-6-44-51. The Mega Ball is 7. The Megaplier is 3.

The jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $347 million.

