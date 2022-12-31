Advertise With Us
Winning Mega Millions numbers announced

By WALA Staff
Published: Dec. 30, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Friday night’s winning Mega Millions numbers have been drawn.

The winning numbers are 1-3-6-44-51. The Mega Ball is 7. The Megaplier is 3.

The jackpot increased to $685 million ahead of Friday night’s drawing. The cash value is $347 million.

---

