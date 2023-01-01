Advertise With Us
1 killed in Pace shooting after domestic disturbance

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 2:49 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
PACE, Fl. (WALA) - A man has died after a shooting in Pace, Fl according to the Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office.

Authorities said they responded to a call regarding a shooting at approximately 1:40 a.m. at the 3900 block of Deerwood Circle this morning.

Deputies said they located a male victim and performed medical aid until EMS arrived.

Paramedics pronounced the victim dead on the scene shortly after.

Police said they determined the incident was a domestic disturbance.

Chloe Colleen Davis, 32, was arrested for first degree felony homicide and second degree felony weapons offense, according to police.

