1 person shot in drive-by shooting in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fl. (WALA) - A person has sustained a non-life-threatening injury after an early morning drive-by shooting in Pensacola, according to police.

Police said they responded to local hospital and made contact with a victim who had been shot at a red light at 9th Avenue and Blount Street early this morning.

Authorities located the scene and said they documented over 25 shell casings as they processed the crime scene.

Police are asking anyone with information to contact either contact Pensacola Police at (850) 435-1901 or make an anonymous call to Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

---

Download the FOX10 Weather App. Get life-saving severe weather warnings and alerts for your location no matter where you are. Available free in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store.

Copyright 2022 WALA. All rights reserved.