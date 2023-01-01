34-year-old man shot, killed in Prichard on New Year’s Eve

PRICHARD, Ala. (WALA) - The Prichard Police Department is investigating a New Year’s Eve shooting that left a 34-year-old man dead.

Prichard authorities have identified the victim as Christopher Duncan.

They say that around 7 p.m. Saturday police responded to a report of the shooting in the 600 block of Grant Avenue. When officers arrived, they found the victim deceased.

It is the early stage of the investigation, and the Prichard Major Crimes Unit is working all leads in the case, according to TJ Pettway of the City of Prichard Mayor’s Office. He asks that anyone with information about the shooting to call Prichard Police at 251-452-2211.

