Car crash in Baldwin County kills 1

By WALA Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 4:33 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WALA) - A crash in Baldwin County early this morning claims the life of a Loxley man, according to authorities.

Police said at approximately 2:30 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 1, a two-vehicle crash occurred two miles west of Robertsdale on County Road 54.

Kenneth Harold Sirmon, 28, of Loxley was critically injured when his 2008 BMW 528I collided with a 2008 Chevrolet Silverado driven by Elijah Scott Langer, 22, also of Loxley, according to authorities.

Police said Sirmon was transported to the local hospital where he was later pronounced dead.

ALEA said they are continuing to investigate.

