Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Drunk driver crashes into Florida Highway Patrol car

Drunk driver crashes into Florida Highway Patrol car.
Drunk driver crashes into Florida Highway Patrol car.(MGN)
By WJHG Newsroom
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 5:17 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WJHG/WECP) - A Navarre man was arrested for driving impaired after crashing into a Florida Highway Patrol car, according to FHP troopers.

A marked FHP patrol vehicle came to a stop in the inside left turn lane on North Beal Parkway and north the Mary Esther Cutoff intersection at around 3 a.m. Sunday.

The driver of a Honda Civic slowed but failed to stop for the stopped patrol vehicle and collided into the rear of the patrol vehicle. Both vehicles received minor damages.

The driver of the Honda was impaired at the time of this crash and arrested for DUI.

Copyright 2022 WJHG. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on New Year's Eve mass shooting
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on New Year’s Eve mass shooting
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on New Year's Eve mass shooting
Mobile Police Chief Paul Prine gives update on New Year's Eve mass shooting
Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedule for Mobile Alabama and Baldwin County
Christian Childers, 26, is hospitalized in a medically induced coma after an asthma attack on...
Man in coma after living with black mold for months
One person in custody following a mass shooting New Year’s Eve night in downtown Mobile. One...
Witnesses recount taking cover during New Year’s Eve shooting downtown