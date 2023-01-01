Foggy transition into 2023!

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Hi folks this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.

There’s a dense fog advisory up for the entire area through the morning. Be careful driving around. The fog will hold on until 8 or 9 in the morning and then burn off.

For the rest of New Year’s Day, it will be mild and quiet with lows highs in the low 70s. There will be plenty of sunshine and no worries about any rain.

Monday will be warm with rain moving in by the evening.

Another round of strong to severe storms will be possible on Tuesday. The Storm Prediction Center has most of our area in a level 2 (of 5) risk for severe weather. The models have the timing for this right in the middle of the day. Stay tuned for more details!

Have a great 2023!

