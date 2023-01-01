Friday’s weather takes roof off barn at Loblolly Farm in Semmes

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - It may be New Year’s Eve -- but it’s a working holiday out at Loblolly Farm in Semmes. Cleanup underway after friday’s severe weather left behind damage.

“We had a roof lifted off -- we’re not sure if the wind got underneath it and lifted it, which would have been an excessive force,” said Gary Smith, Loblolly Farm owner.

Smith says they had just gone to lunch -- otherwise they would have been right in the middle of it.

“Nobody was here -- we were just standing here -- working on some seed and some grass -- and we were just standing here. Pretty frightening to think of after the fact,” said Smith.

The medal roof of the storage barn ripped clean off -- now scattered across the property.

“You see it knocked off an entire section as it -- as this whole section lifted and left -- it came across and knocked out a section over here and inevitably taking out the power box,” explained Smith.

Another piece taking flight and ending up in a tree.

“It cartwheeled it and sent it back up into the air -- went across the top of that barn and went back up into the air and wound up some 30 odd feet up into a pine tree,” said Smith.

It has since fell down overnight as they continue to survey the damage.

“We’re still finding little things we have to take notice of,” said Smith.

If you’ve never been to Loblolly Farm -- the special event center has quaint surprises here and there -- like a cool piano in the middle of an open field and the World’s Smallest Chapel -- all untouched.

“So we have to get this back and running pretty quickly -- as you can see this was the entire side of this roof right here,” said Smith.

It’s a roof that had been re-enforced after Hurricane Zeta two years ago left it partially exposed. From that experience -- Smith knows it can always be worse.

“We’re very thankful nobody was hurt in all of this. Our people are very special to us,” said Smith.

And don’t fooled by the mess -- all of their venue sites still open for business as they head into 2023.

“Easy to put it back together -- we’re quite capable,” said Smith.

They won’t really know what it will cost to repair until an adjuster comes out, but believe it’s in the neighborhood upwards of $40,000.

