Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident

First responders are on the scene of a situation at the Montgomery Regional Airport.
By WSFA 12 News Staff
Published: Dec. 31, 2022 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport confirms a worker was killed in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the incident involved an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CNN that the incident happened “where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked.” The flight was scheduled to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Forth Worth Saturday afternoon, according to CNN.

No further details surrounding the worker’s death have been released amid an investigation.

