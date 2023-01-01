Montgomery airport worker killed in industrial accident

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Regional Airport confirms a worker was killed in an industrial accident Saturday afternoon.

Officials said the incident involved an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed to CNN that the incident happened “where American Airlines Flight 3408, an Embraer E175, was parked.” The flight was scheduled to depart Montgomery for Dallas-Forth Worth Saturday afternoon, according to CNN.

Today around 3 pm an American Airlines ground crew piedmont employee was involved in a fatality, no additional information is available at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with the family of the deceased. — Montgomery Regional Airport (@flymgm) January 1, 2023

No further details surrounding the worker’s death have been released amid an investigation.

Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE in the Apple App Store and the Google Play Store!

Copyright 2022 WSFA. All rights reserved.