Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana.

John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with a box truck directly in front of him. Officials said the ambulance hit the back of the box truck in the left lane, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Despite Crow wearing his seatbelt, he received fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was also wearing a seatbelt and received no injuries. Two passengers in the ambulance received minor injuries in the crash and were taken to area hospitals.

“We are heartbroken at this loss,” said Acadian Ambulance president Justin Back in a statement Sunday. “It is a tremendous tragedy when we lose a crew member in the performance of their duties or otherwise. Our team is dedicated to protecting and saving lives. This hits us all very hard. Our heartfelt prayers go out to John’s family and to our paramedic and our patient.”

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

