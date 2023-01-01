Advertise With Us
Local Steals and Deals

Pascagoula man dies in overnight wreck on I-10 while driving ambulance

John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to...
John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.(MGN)
By WLOX Staff
Published: Jan. 1, 2023 at 12:27 PM CST|Updated: 21 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. (WLOX) - An Emergency Medical Technician from Pascagoula is dead after an overnight wreck in Louisiana.

John Crow, 36, died in a two-vehicle wreck on Interstate 10 in St. Tammany Parish, according to Louisiana State Police.

Authorities said Crow was heading westbound driving an ambulance with a box truck directly in front of him. Officials said the ambulance hit the back of the box truck in the left lane, though the cause of the crash is still under investigation.

Despite Crow wearing his seatbelt, he received fatal injuries in the crash and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the box truck was also wearing a seatbelt and received no injuries. Two passengers in the ambulance received minor injuries in the crash and were taken to area hospitals.

“We are heartbroken at this loss,” said Acadian Ambulance president Justin Back in a statement Sunday. “It is a tremendous tragedy when we lose a crew member in the performance of their duties or otherwise. Our team is dedicated to protecting and saving lives. This hits us all very hard. Our heartfelt prayers go out to John’s family and to our paramedic and our patient.”

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in the crash. As part of the ongoing investigation, routine toxicology samples were obtained from both drivers for analysis.

Want more WLOX news in your inbox? Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Copyright 2023 WLOX. All rights reserved.

Latest News

Mardi Gras 2023 parade schedule for Mobile Alabama and Baldwin County
One person in custody following a mass shooting New Year’s Eve night in downtown Mobile. One...
Witnesses recount taking cover during New Year’s Eve shooting downtown
UPDATE: Mobile police have one subject in custody set to be charged for last nights New Years Eve shooting
‘Everybody started running’; folks recount deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile
‘Everybody started running’; folks recount deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in Downtown Mobile
MPD Chief Paul Prine on New Years Eve shooting
MPD Chief Paul Prine on New Year’s Eve shooting