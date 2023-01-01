Shooting reported in downtown Mobile before midnight on New Year’s Eve

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police are investigating reports of shots fired in downtown Mobile as New Year’s Eve was being celebrated on the streets.

Witnesses say several people were shot, although that has not been confirmed by police. People reported hearing the gunshots and running for cover.

FOX10 News has seen a viewer-submitted cell phone video clip that appears to show at least two apparent victims on the sidewalk.

Police and Mobile Fire-Rescue personnel responded to downtown Mobile Saturday night in the hour before the new year arrived. They were called to the area of Dauphin Street between Jackson and Joachim streets.

“It was terrifying,” said Carly Bragg, who was downtown for the New Year’s Eve celebration. “It sounded like super-close fireworks. The timing of it was wild. We walked right past the area, and then it happened.”

Bragg said she and her friends hid inside a corridor that was “maybe 15 to 20 feet away from the sound and noticed the window shot out of Urban Emporium when we realized how close we were.”

A store owner on South Royal Street told FOX10 News that New Year’s Eve celebrants poured into her store to seek refuge after the reported gunshots.

This is a developing story and will be updated. FOX10 News has crews in the area.

