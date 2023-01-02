Brother and sister arrested on gun charges after having tennis shoes stolen

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - A brother and sister were arrested on firearm charges in a theft of property case after two subjects stole tennis shoes from them and they retaliated with gunfire, according to police.

On Friday, Dec. 30 at approximately 6:45 p.m., officers said they responded to 3000 Airport Boulevard at the Flowerama in reference to a vehicle that had been wrecked and shot at in the parking lot.

Authorities said they discovered Johnny Nguyen, 22, and Linda Nguyen, 21, met two unknown male subjects to sell them tennis shoes.

The male subjects grabbed the tennis shoes and fled in a vehicle before the siblings began pursing them in their vehicle, according to police.

Detectives said the siblings began firing shots at the subjects vehicle before crashing into a tree in the parking lot. The brother and sister were both arrested, according to police

Johnny Nguyen is charged with carrying a pistol without a permit and discharging a firearm in city limits and Linda Nguyen is charged with discharging a firearm in city limits.

---

